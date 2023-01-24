Springfield Calvary pushes over Litchfield 78-66

Playing with a winning hand, Springfield Calvary trumped Litchfield 78-66 on January 24 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Springfield Calvary drew first blood by forging a 21-12 margin over Litchfield after the first quarter.

The tables turned a bit at the half when the Purple Panthers got within 37-29.

Litchfield drew within 54-48 in the third quarter.

The Saints' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 24-18 points differential.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.