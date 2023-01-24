Springfield Calvary pushes over Litchfield 78-66

Playing with a winning hand, Springfield Calvary trumped Litchfield 78-66 on January 24 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Springfield Calvary drew first blood by forging a 21-12 margin over Litchfield after the first quarter.
The tables turned a bit at the half when the Purple Panthers got within 37-29.
Litchfield drew within 54-48 in the third quarter.
The Saints' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 24-18 points differential.
In recent action on January 13, Springfield Calvary faced off against Riverton and Litchfield took on Pana on January 19 at Pana High School. For more, click here.
