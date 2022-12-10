 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Springfield Calvary squeezes past Athens 72-67

  • 0

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Springfield Calvary nabbed it to nudge past Athens 72-67 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 10.

In recent action on December 2, Athens faced off against Virden North Mac and Springfield Calvary took on Maroa-Forsyth on December 3 at Springfield Calvary Academy. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News