Springfield Calvary squeezes past Athens 72-67

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Springfield Calvary nabbed it to nudge past Athens 72-67 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 10.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.