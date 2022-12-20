 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Springfield Calvary survives close clash with Auburn 85-80

Springfield Calvary walked the high-wire before edging Auburn 85-80 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Auburn authored a promising start, taking a 23-19 advantage over Springfield Calvary at the end of the first quarter.

The Trojans got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 43-35 margin over the Saints at halftime.

The scoreboard showed Auburn with a 63-57 lead over Springfield Calvary heading into the third quarter.

The Saints pulled off a stirring 28-17 final quarter to trip the Trojans.

Recently on December 15, Springfield Calvary squared off with Peoria Quest Charter in a basketball game. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

