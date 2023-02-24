It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Springfield Calvary wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 44-37 over Jacksonville Routt Catholic in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on Feb. 18, Jacksonville Routt Catholic faced off against Jacksonville Illinois School for the Deaf . Click here for a recap. Springfield Calvary took on Springfield Lutheran on Feb. 18 at Springfield Calvary Academy. For results, click here.

