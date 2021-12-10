Springfield earns narrow win over Springfield Lanphier 51-43

Springfield didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Springfield Lanphier 51-43 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 10.
The Senators broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 41-33 lead over the Lions.
In recent action on December 4, Springfield Lanphier faced off against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Springfield took on Springfield Southeast on December 4 at Springfield Southeast High School. For a full recap, click here.
