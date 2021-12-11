Springfield hammers Alton into submission 55-27

Springfield controlled the action to earn a strong 55-27 win against Alton in Illinois boys basketball on December 11.

Springfield jumped in front of Alton 8-4 to begin the second quarter.

Springfield's offense roared to a 28-8 lead over Alton at halftime.

Springfield's domination showed as it carried a 38-17 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.