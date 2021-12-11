Springfield hammers Alton into submission 55-27

Springfield controlled the action to earn a strong 55-27 win against Alton in Illinois boys basketball on December 11.
Springfield jumped in front of Alton 8-4 to begin the second quarter.
Springfield's offense roared to a 28-8 lead over Alton at halftime.
Springfield's domination showed as it carried a 38-17 lead into the fourth quarter.
