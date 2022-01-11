 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Springfield knocks off Chatham Glenwood 49-40

Springfield poked just enough holes in Chatham Glenwood's defense to garner a taut 49-40 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 11.

Springfield jumped in front of Chatham Glenwood 14-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Senators moved in front of the Titans 30-28 to begin the fourth quarter.

The clock were the only thing that stopped the Senators, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 19-12 fourth quarter, too.

In recent action on January 4, Chatham Glenwood faced off against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Springfield took on Rochester on January 4 at Rochester High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

