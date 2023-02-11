Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Springfield Lanphier did exactly that with a 68-44 win against Peoria Quest in Illinois boys basketball action on February 11.

In recent action on February 4, Springfield Lanphier faced off against Belleville East. For results, click here.

