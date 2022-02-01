Springfield Lanphier claims gritty victory against Jacksonville 54-45

Springfield Lanphier found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Jacksonville 54-45 in Illinois boys basketball action on February 1.
In recent action on January 25, Jacksonville faced off against Decatur MacArthur and Springfield Lanphier took on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on January 25 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Springfield Lanphier opened with a 24-22 advantage over Jacksonville through the first quarter.
Conditioning showed as Springfield Lanphier outscored Jacksonville 30-23 in the final period.
