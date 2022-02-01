 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Springfield Lanphier claims gritty victory against Jacksonville 54-45

  • 0

Springfield Lanphier found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Jacksonville 54-45 in Illinois boys basketball action on February 1.

In recent action on January 25, Jacksonville faced off against Decatur MacArthur and Springfield Lanphier took on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on January 25 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Springfield Lanphier opened with a 24-22 advantage over Jacksonville through the first quarter.

Conditioning showed as Springfield Lanphier outscored Jacksonville 30-23 in the final period.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Matt Eberflus sets tone for the Bears

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News