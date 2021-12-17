 Skip to main content
Springfield Lanphier controls the action and Jacksonville in affair 62-29

Jacksonville had no answers as Springfield Lanphier roared to a 62-29 victory during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on December 10, Springfield Lanphier faced off against Springfield and Jacksonville took on Chatham Glenwood on December 7 at Chatham Glenwood High School. Click here for a recap

Springfield Lanphier made the first move by forging an 18-5 margin over Jacksonville after the first quarter.

Springfield Lanphier's offense struck to a 35-14 lead over Jacksonville at the half.

Springfield Lanphier's command showed as it carried a 54-25 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

