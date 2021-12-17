Springfield Lanphier controls the action and Jacksonville in affair 62-29

Jacksonville had no answers as Springfield Lanphier roared to a 62-29 victory during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Springfield Lanphier made the first move by forging an 18-5 margin over Jacksonville after the first quarter.

Springfield Lanphier's offense struck to a 35-14 lead over Jacksonville at the half.

Springfield Lanphier's command showed as it carried a 54-25 lead into the fourth quarter.

