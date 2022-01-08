Springfield Lanphier designs winning blueprint on Lincoln 42-32

Springfield Lanphier handed Lincoln a tough 42-32 loss during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Lincoln authored a promising start, taking advantage of Springfield Lanphier 9-5 at the end of the first quarter.
Springfield Lanphier fought to a 16-11 intermission margin at Lincoln's expense.
The third quarter gave the Lions a 23-19 lead over the Railsplitters.
Springfield Lanphier got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring 19-13 to finish the game in style.
In recent action on December 29, Lincoln faced off against Granite City and Springfield Lanphier took on Washington on December 28 at Springfield Lanphier High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
