Springfield Lanphier designs winning blueprint on Lincoln 42-32

Springfield Lanphier handed Lincoln a tough 42-32 loss during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Lincoln authored a promising start, taking advantage of Springfield Lanphier 9-5 at the end of the first quarter.

Springfield Lanphier fought to a 16-11 intermission margin at Lincoln's expense.

The third quarter gave the Lions a 23-19 lead over the Railsplitters.

Springfield Lanphier got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring 19-13 to finish the game in style.

