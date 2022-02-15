Springfield Lanphier drums Decatur Eisenhower in sound fashion 70-33

Springfield Lanphier earned a convincing 70-33 win over Decatur Eisenhower for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 15.
In recent action on February 1, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Springfield Lanphier took on Jacksonville on February 1 at Jacksonville High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.