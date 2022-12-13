Springfield Lanphier gallops past Chatham Glenwood 45-35

Saddled up and ready to go, Springfield Lanphier spurred past Chatham Glenwood 45-35 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Springfield Lanphier and Chatham Glenwood faced off on January 28, 2022 at Springfield Lanphier High School. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 6, Springfield Lanphier faced off against Springfield Southeast and Chatham Glenwood took on Jacksonville on December 6 at Jacksonville High School. Click here for a recap
