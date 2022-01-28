Springfield Lanphier gallops past Chatham Glenwood 64-47

Playing with a winning hand, Springfield Lanphier trumped Chatham Glenwood 64-47 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 28.
The Lions opened with a 14-9 advantage over the Titans through the first quarter.
Springfield Lanphier's offense darted to a 33-20 lead over Chatham Glenwood at halftime.
