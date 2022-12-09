 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Springfield Lanphier outclasses Springfield 68-54

  • 0

Springfield Lanphier turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 68-54 win over Springfield in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 9.

The last time Springfield and Springfield Lanphier played in a 51-43 game on December 10, 2021. Click here for a recap

In recent action on December 3, Springfield faced off against Springfield Southeast and Springfield Lanphier took on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on December 3 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. Click here for a recap

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News