Springfield Lanphier outclasses Springfield 68-54

Springfield Lanphier turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 68-54 win over Springfield in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 9.
The last time Springfield and Springfield Lanphier played in a 51-43 game on December 10, 2021. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 3, Springfield faced off against Springfield Southeast and Springfield Lanphier took on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on December 3 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. Click here for a recap
