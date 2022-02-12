 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Springfield Lanphier overcomes Breese Mater Dei's lead, then earns win 56-41

Springfield Lanphier fell behind fast, but not far enough as far as Breese Mater Dei was concerned, and eventually pocketed a 56-41 win in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 12.

Recently on February 1 , Springfield Lanphier squared up on Jacksonville in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

Breese Mater Dei showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-10 advantage over Springfield Lanphier as the first quarter ended.

Springfield Lanphier's offense jumped to a 27-23 lead over Breese Mater Dei at the half.

Springfield Lanphier's leg-up showed as it carried a 44-31 lead into the fourth quarter.

