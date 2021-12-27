Springfield Lanphier pulls python act on Chicago Comer College Prep 66-33

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Springfield Lanphier broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 66-33 explosion on Chicago Comer College Prep at Springfield Lanphier High on December 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Springfield Lanphier a 21-8 lead over Chicago Comer College Prep.

The Lions' offense stomped on to a 39-17 lead over the Catamounts at the half.

The Lions' authority showed as they carried a 58-25 lead into the fourth quarter.

Springfield Lanphier made sure there were no late heroics, shadowing Chicago Comer College Prep's offensive output in the final period 8-8.

