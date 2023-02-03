Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Springfield Lanphier still prevailed 57-44 against Chatham Glenwood for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 3.

Last season, Springfield Lanphier and Chatham Glenwood faced off on January 28, 2022 at Springfield Lanphier High School. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 28, Chatham Glenwood faced off against Champaign Central . For results, click here. Springfield Lanphier took on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on January 28 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.