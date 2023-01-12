 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Springfield Lanphier unloads on Rochester 70-49

Springfield Lanphier delivered all the smoke to disorient Rochester and flew away with a 70-49 win during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Last season, Rochester and Springfield Lanphier squared off with January 31, 2022 at Rochester High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 7, Springfield Lanphier faced off against Lincoln and Rochester took on Springfield on January 3 at Springfield High School. For a full recap, click here.

