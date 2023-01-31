 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Springfield Lutheran casts spell on Pawnee 39-37

  • 0

Springfield Lutheran could finally catch its breath after a close call against Pawnee in a 39-37 victory in Illinois boys basketball on January 31.

Last season, Pawnee and Springfield Lutheran faced off on December 7, 2021 at Pawnee High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 24, Springfield Lutheran faced off against Carlinville . For a full recap, click here. Pawnee took on Raymond Lincolnwood on January 24 at Pawnee High School. For results, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lakers accuse NBA of cheating after referee misses foul

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News