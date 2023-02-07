Springfield Lutheran knocked off Jacksonville Illinois School for the Deaf 53-37 in Illinois boys basketball on February 7.

In recent action on January 31, Springfield Lutheran faced off against Pawnee . For a full recap, click here. Jacksonville Illinois School for the Deaf took on Pleasant Hill on February 2 at Jacksonville Illinois School for the Deaf. Click here for a recap.

