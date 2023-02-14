Springfield topped Cahokia in an 82-72 overtime thriller during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Springfield drew first blood by forging a 14-12 margin over Cahokia after the first quarter.
The Comanches came from behind to grab the advantage 32-30 at half over the Senators.
Cahokia enjoyed a 53-50 lead over Springfield to start the final quarter.
Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Senators and the Comanches locked in a 67-67 stalemate.
Springfield hummed like a well-oiled machine through the first overtime period, extending the lead with a 15-5 advantage in the frame.
