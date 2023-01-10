Springfield pockets narrow victory over Chatham Glenwood 63-60

With little to no wiggle room, Springfield nosed past Chatham Glenwood 63-60 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Springfield drew first blood by forging a 13-8 margin over Chatham Glenwood after the first quarter.
The Titans came from behind to grab the advantage 29-27 at halftime over the Senators.
Chatham Glenwood enjoyed a 38-34 lead over Springfield to start the final quarter.
The Senators fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Titans.
The last time Chatham Glenwood and Springfield played in a 48-44 game on February 11, 2022. For results, click here.
