Springfield prevails over Machesney Park Harlem 73-44

Springfield scored early and often to roll over Machesney Park Harlem 73-44 on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Springfield jumped in front of Machesney Park Harlem 22-19 to begin the second quarter.

The Senators fought to a 37-30 half margin at the Huskies' expense.

Springfield jumped to a 52-38 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Senators held on with a 21-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

