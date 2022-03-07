Springfield rides the rough off Rockford East 60-50

Springfield tipped and eventually toppled Rockford East 60-50 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Recently on February 23 , Springfield squared up on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
