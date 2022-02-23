 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin blitzes Springfield in convincing fashion 69-33

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin earned a convincing 69-33 win over Springfield in Illinois boys basketball action on February 23.

The Cyclones made the first move by forging a 35-19 margin over the Senators after the first quarter.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's dominance showed as it carried a 60-25 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on February 18, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Normal and Springfield took on Collinsville on February 12 at Springfield High School. For a full recap, click here.

