Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin blitzes Springfield in convincing fashion 69-33

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin earned a convincing 69-33 win over Springfield in Illinois boys basketball action on February 23.
The Cyclones made the first move by forging a 35-19 margin over the Senators after the first quarter.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's dominance showed as it carried a 60-25 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on February 18, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Normal and Springfield took on Collinsville on February 12 at Springfield High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.