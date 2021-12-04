Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin buries Springfield Lanphier under avalanche of points 61-40

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Springfield Lanphier 61-40 on December 4 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The Cyclones made the first move by forging a 9-2 margin over the Lions after the first quarter.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's shooting jumped to a 31-18 lead over Springfield Lanphier at the half.

The Cyclones pulled ahead in front of the Lions 51-25 going into the fourth quarter.

