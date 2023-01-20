 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin busts Miami Norland 72-52

  • 0

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Miami Norland during a 72-52 beating during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin drew first blood by forging a 22-10 margin over Miami Norland after the first quarter.

The Cyclones opened a mammoth 43-24 gap over the Vikings at the half.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin thundered to a 65-35 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cyclones chalked up this decision in spite of the Vikings' spirited final-quarter performance.

In recent action on January 16, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Metamora. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

One pricey ticket! Man pays $2.6 million to watch Ronaldo-Messi match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News