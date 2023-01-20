Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin busts Miami Norland 72-52

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Miami Norland during a 72-52 beating during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin drew first blood by forging a 22-10 margin over Miami Norland after the first quarter.

The Cyclones opened a mammoth 43-24 gap over the Vikings at the half.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin thundered to a 65-35 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cyclones chalked up this decision in spite of the Vikings' spirited final-quarter performance.

