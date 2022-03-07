 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin cancels check from East St. Louis 60-50

Stretched out and finally snapped, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin put just enough pressure on East St. Louis to earn a 60-50 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on March 7.

Recently on March 1 , Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin squared up on Champaign Centennial in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

The Cyclones darted in front of the Flyers 14-5 to begin the second quarter.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's offense moved to a 28-18 lead over East St. Louis at the half.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's edge showed as it carried a 43-36 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Cyclones put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Flyers 17-14 in the last stanza.

