Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin claims gritty victory against Champaign Centennial 58-50

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin posted a tight 58-50 win over Champaign Centennial at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High on March 1 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on February 23, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Springfield and Champaign Centennial took on Normal Community West on February 23 at Champaign Centennial High School. For a full recap, click here.

The Cyclones opened with a 11-10 advantage over the Chargers through the first quarter.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's shooting moved to a 24-20 lead over Champaign Centennial at the half.

The Cyclones' edge showed as they carried a 39-34 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Cyclones put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Chargers 19-16 in the last stanza.

