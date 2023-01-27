 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin collects victory over Augusta Southeastern 64-49

Augusta Southeastern was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin prevailed 64-49 in Illinois boys basketball on January 27.

In recent action on January 21, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Winter Haven. For results, click here.

