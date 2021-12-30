 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin darts by El Paso-Gridley in easy victory 67-45

  • 0

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering El Paso-Gridley 67-45 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave the Cyclones a 14-11 lead over the Titans.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's offense moved to a 30-24 lead over El Paso-Gridley at halftime.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's rule showed as it carried a 47-31 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on December 17 , Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin squared up on Decatur Eisenhower in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Are things looking up for the Knicks?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News