Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin darts by El Paso-Gridley in easy victory 67-45

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering El Paso-Gridley 67-45 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The first quarter gave the Cyclones a 14-11 lead over the Titans.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's offense moved to a 30-24 lead over El Paso-Gridley at halftime.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's rule showed as it carried a 47-31 lead into the fourth quarter.
Recently on December 17 , Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin squared up on Decatur Eisenhower in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.