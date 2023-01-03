 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Chatham Glenwood 41-34

  • 0

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin poked just enough holes in Chatham Glenwood's defense to garner a taut, 41-34 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Chatham Glenwood faced off on February 4, 2022 at Chatham Glenwood High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 30, Chatham Glenwood faced off against Chicago Payton and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Wheaton-Warrenville South on December 29 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: Buffalo Bills pull off 'The Comeback'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News