Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin delivers smashing punch early to dump Chatham Glenwood 67-35

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin controlled the action to earn a strong 67-35 win against Chatham Glenwood during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin jumped in front of Chatham Glenwood 9-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Cyclones' offense pulled ahead to a 34-12 lead over the Titans at halftime.

The Cyclones' supremacy showed as they carried a 52-24 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.