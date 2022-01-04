Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin delivers smashing punch early to dump Chatham Glenwood 67-35

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin controlled the action to earn a strong 67-35 win against Chatham Glenwood during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 30, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against El Paso-Gridley and Chatham Glenwood took on Mundelein Carmel Catholic on December 30 at Mundelein Carmel Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin jumped in front of Chatham Glenwood 9-5 to begin the second quarter.
The Cyclones' offense pulled ahead to a 34-12 lead over the Titans at halftime.
The Cyclones' supremacy showed as they carried a 52-24 lead into the fourth quarter.
