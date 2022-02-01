Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin denies Decatur Eisenhower's challenge 63-50

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin dumped Decatur Eisenhower 63-50 in Illinois boys basketball on February 1.
In recent action on January 25, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Springfield Lanphier and Decatur Eisenhower took on Rochester on January 25 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Cyclones made the first move by forging a 11-10 margin over the Panthers after the first quarter.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's offense darted to a 27-20 lead over Decatur Eisenhower at halftime.
The Cyclones' control showed as they carried a 42-34 lead into the fourth quarter.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.