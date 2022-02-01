 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin denies Decatur Eisenhower's challenge 63-50

  • 0

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin dumped Decatur Eisenhower 63-50 in Illinois boys basketball on February 1.

In recent action on January 25, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Springfield Lanphier and Decatur Eisenhower took on Rochester on January 25 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. For a full recap, click here.

The Cyclones made the first move by forging a 11-10 margin over the Panthers after the first quarter.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's offense darted to a 27-20 lead over Decatur Eisenhower at halftime.

The Cyclones' control showed as they carried a 42-34 lead into the fourth quarter.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Matt Eberflus sets tone for the Bears

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News