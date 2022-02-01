Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin denies Decatur Eisenhower's challenge 63-50

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin dumped Decatur Eisenhower 63-50 in Illinois boys basketball on February 1.

The Cyclones made the first move by forging a 11-10 margin over the Panthers after the first quarter.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's offense darted to a 27-20 lead over Decatur Eisenhower at halftime.

The Cyclones' control showed as they carried a 42-34 lead into the fourth quarter.

