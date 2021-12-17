Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin explodes on Decatur Eisenhower 67-36

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Decatur Eisenhower 67-36 on December 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
The first quarter gave the Cyclones a 17-10 lead over the Panthers.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's shooting jumped to a 22-21 lead over Decatur Eisenhower at the half.
The third quarter gave Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin a 45-25 lead over Decatur Eisenhower.
In recent action on December 10, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Rochester and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Riverton on December 11 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. For a full recap, click here.
