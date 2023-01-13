Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin explodes past Jacksonville 60-37

The force was strong for Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin as it pierced Jacksonville during Friday's 60-37 thumping in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 13.
Last season, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Jacksonville squared off with January 14, 2022 at Jacksonville High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 7, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against St Louis Christian Brothers and Jacksonville took on Springfield on January 6 at Jacksonville High School. For a full recap, click here.
