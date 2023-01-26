Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin explodes past Springfield 60-38

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Springfield 60-38 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 26.
Last season, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Springfield squared off with February 23, 2022 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 21, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Winter Haven and Springfield took on Rochester on January 20 at Rochester High School. For results, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.