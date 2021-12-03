Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin imposes its will on Quincy Notre Dame 66-42

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin didn't tinker around with Quincy Notre Dame. A 66-42 result offered a strong testament in the win column in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 3.

The Cyclones opened with a 23-8 advantage over the Raiders through the first quarter.

The Cyclones' offense jumped to a 37-32 lead over the Raiders at halftime.

The Cyclones moved ahead of the Raiders 45-36 as the fourth quarter started.

