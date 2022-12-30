 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin knocks out victory beat against Romeoville 57-41

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin will take its 57-41 victory over Romeoville in Illinois boys basketball action on December 30.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin opened with a 15-7 advantage over Romeoville through the first quarter.

The Cyclones' offense jumped in front for a 33-20 lead over the Spartans at the half.

Romeoville showed its spirit while rallying to within 43-32 in the third quarter.

The Cyclones hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 14-9 advantage in the frame.

Recently on December 16, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin squared off with Decatur Eisenhower in a basketball game. For more, click here.

