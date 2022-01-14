 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin manhandles Jacksonville 58-25

  • 0

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 58-25 explosion on Jacksonville on January 14 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

In recent action on January 4, Jacksonville faced off against Normal University and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Decatur MacArthur on January 7 at Decatur MacArthur High School. For more, click here.

The Cyclones made the first move by forging a 21-11 margin over the Crimsons after the first quarter.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin registered a 37-15 advantage at intermission over Jacksonville.

People are also reading…

The third quarter gave the Cyclones a 50-19 lead over the Crimsons.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: No All Pro Bear snubs here

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News