Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin manhandles Jacksonville 58-25

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 58-25 explosion on Jacksonville on January 14 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on January 4, Jacksonville faced off against Normal University and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Decatur MacArthur on January 7 at Decatur MacArthur High School. For more, click here.
The Cyclones made the first move by forging a 21-11 margin over the Crimsons after the first quarter.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin registered a 37-15 advantage at intermission over Jacksonville.
The third quarter gave the Cyclones a 50-19 lead over the Crimsons.
