Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin manhandles Quincy Notre Dame 66-35

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin showed top form to dominate Quincy Notre Dame during a 66-35 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin drew first blood by forging a 21-7 margin over Quincy Notre Dame after the first quarter.

The Cyclones fought to a 37-20 half margin at the Raiders' expense.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin roared to a 61-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Raiders narrowed the gap 9-5 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Quincy Notre Dame faced off on December 3, 2021 at Quincy Notre Dame High School. For a full recap, click here.

