Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin outlasts Chatham Glenwood in overtime classic 61-56

Extra action was needed before Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin could slip past Chatham Glenwood 61-56 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 29, Chatham Glenwood faced off against Champaign Central and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Rochester on January 28 at Rochester High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Chatham Glenwood started on steady ground by forging a 17-15 lead over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at the end of the first quarter.
Chatham Glenwood took a 29-25 lead over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin heading to the half locker room.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 45-43 lead over Chatham Glenwood.
The Cyclones avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 5-0 stretch over the final period.
