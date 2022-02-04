Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin outlasts Chatham Glenwood in overtime classic 61-56

Extra action was needed before Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin could slip past Chatham Glenwood 61-56 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Chatham Glenwood started on steady ground by forging a 17-15 lead over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at the end of the first quarter.

Chatham Glenwood took a 29-25 lead over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin heading to the half locker room.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 45-43 lead over Chatham Glenwood.

The Cyclones avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 5-0 stretch over the final period.

