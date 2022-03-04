 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin outlasts Decatur MacArthur in overtime classic 55-53

Extra action was needed before Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin could slip past Decatur MacArthur 55-53 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on March 4.

In recent action on February 25, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Springfield Lanphier and Decatur MacArthur took on Springfield Southeast on February 25 at Decatur MacArthur High School. Click here for a recap

Decatur MacArthur authored a promising start, taking advantage of Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 17-16 at the end of the first quarter.

Decatur MacArthur came from behind to grab the advantage 25-24 at half over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin.

The Generals enjoyed a 42-41 lead over the Cyclones to start the fourth quarter.

The Cyclones hummed like a well-oiled machine through the first overtime period, extending the lead with a 10-8 advantage in the frame.

