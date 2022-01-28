 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin overcomes Rochester's lead, then earns win 75-48

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin overcame a first quarter deficit in a 75-48 win over Rochester in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 28.

Rochester showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-13 advantage over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin as the first quarter ended.

The Cyclones registered a 37-29 advantage at half over the Rockets.

The Cyclones struck ahead of the Rockets 58-38 as the fourth quarter started.

In recent action on January 22, Rochester faced off against Pleasant Plains and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Springfield Southeast on January 22 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. For a full recap, click here.

