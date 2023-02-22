Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Springfield during a 72-38 blowout on Feb. 22 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin opened with a 13-9 advantage over Springfield through the first quarter.

The Cyclones fought to a 33-16 halftime margin at the Senators' expense.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin thundered to a 50-30 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cyclones' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 22-8 points differential.

