Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin posts win at Decatur Eisenhower's expense 73-58

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin prevailed over Decatur Eisenhower 73-58 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Decatur Eisenhower faced off on February 1, 2022 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 6, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Chatham Glenwood and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on St Louis Christian Brothers on January 7 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. For a full recap, click here.
