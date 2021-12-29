Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin pours it on Rockford Lutheran 67-33

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin rolled past Rockford Lutheran for a comfortable 67-33 victory at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High on December 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin opened with a 15-12 advantage over Rockford Lutheran through the first quarter.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's offense moved to a 27-18 lead over Rockford Lutheran at halftime.

The Cyclones' domination showed as they carried a 58-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

