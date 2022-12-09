Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin prevails over Springfield Southeast 68-30

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin handled Springfield Southeast 68-30 in an impressive showing on December 9 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin darted in front of Springfield Southeast 17-4 to begin the second quarter.
The Cyclones opened a huge 42-14 gap over the Spartans at halftime.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin stormed to a 62-27 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Cyclones' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 6-3 points differential.
Last season, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Springfield Southeast faced off on January 22, 2022 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 3, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Springfield Lanphier and Springfield Southeast took on Springfield on December 3 at Springfield High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
