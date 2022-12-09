Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin prevails over Springfield Southeast 68-30

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin handled Springfield Southeast 68-30 in an impressive showing on December 9 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin darted in front of Springfield Southeast 17-4 to begin the second quarter.

The Cyclones opened a huge 42-14 gap over the Spartans at halftime.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin stormed to a 62-27 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cyclones' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 6-3 points differential.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.