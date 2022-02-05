 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin shrugs off deficit to defeat Normal Community West 69-52

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin donned the rally caps and found a fit in dropping Normal Community West 69-52 on Saturday in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The start wasn't the problem for the Wildcats, who began with a 12-10 edge over the Cyclones through the end of the first quarter.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin registered a 28-26 advantage at half over Normal Community West.

The third quarter gave Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin a 43-42 lead over Normal Community West.

